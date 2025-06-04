URGENT CALL FOR THE WITHDRAWAL OF BILL 7 AS IT IS  A THREAT TO DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLES AND LOCAL GOVERNANCE- UMODZI KUM’MAWA

URGENT CALL FOR THE WITHDRAWAL OF BILL 7 AS IT IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLES AND LOCAL GOVERNANCE





The KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION, known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, stands in solidarity with His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Mpezeni, in voicing our grave concerns regarding the recent Constitution Amendments under Bill 7. We echo his sentiments that the lack of consultation with traditional leaders and vital stakeholders undermines not only the integrity of the legislative process but also the fundamental rights of the Zambian people.





These amendments threaten to erode the democratic values we hold dear, silencing the voices of communities who should actively participate in shaping the laws that govern them.





In light of overwhelming opposition from various sectors of society including the Church, the Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), Civil Society Organizations, the Law Association of Zambia, and the general populace, we call on the government to immediately recall or withdraw Bill 7.





The Zambian people have made it abundantly clear that they reject these proposed amendments, primarily due to the glaring absence of transparency and meaningful consultation processes. Our democratic framework thrives only when all stakeholders, especially those at the grassroots level, are actively engaged in such significant decisions.





Moreover, passing this bill without comprehensive consultations poses serious risks to our governance structure. It can lead to the marginalization of traditional leaders and local voices, ultimately destabilizing the fabric of our communities.





Additionally, such actions could result in a disconnect between the government and the people, fostering an environment ripe for discontent and resistance. The consequences may include undermining the already fragile trust in public institutions, thus exacerbating social and political tensions within our nation





We implore the government to prioritize dialogue and inclusiveness over hurried legislation. The future of our democracy hangs in the balance, and it is imperative that we listen to the collective wisdom of our people.





As UMODZI KUM’MAWA, we remain committed to advocating for a transparent and participatory approach to governance, ensuring that all Zambians can have a say in shaping their own future.





Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON