URGENT UPDATE ON PF Judgement



Lusaka High Court Judge Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu, has summoned lawyers for Brian Mundubile, Matero MP, Miles Sampa and expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga to be in her Chambers at 09:00hrs.





Yesterday, Judge Zulu deferred delivering the Judgement scheduled for February 2026.



She should have delivered the Judgement in November 2025 but pushed it to February 2026.





But when the matter came up yesterday, the court marshal said the Judge was attending a workshop and could not deliver the Patriotic Front Consent Judgement and deferred it to Friday, 27th February 2026.





But yesterday afternoon, the Court Marshall informed the parties that Judge Zulu would see the parties in her chamber at 09:00hrs.



Update to follow after this.