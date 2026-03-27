US Air Force Hammers Iranian Underground Missile Bunker with Massive Bunker-Busters





Local Iranian sources report that American warplanes just slammed an underground missile storage site near Qods in central Iran with GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.





The strike targeted deeply buried facilities packed with ballistic missiles, part of the regime’s arsenal built to threaten Israel and shipping lanes. No major Western outlets have confirmed the exact hit yet, but the pattern fits the ongoing campaign to rip out Iran’s ability to launch more attacks.





Videos circulating online show heavy explosions and secondary blasts lighting up the area, with what appear to be missile transporters caught in the chaos. Similar footage has popped up before during confirmed strikes, underscoring how the mullahs have hidden their weapons deep underground, thinking no one could reach them.





The U.S. has repeatedly used these 30,000-pound monsters, dropped from B-2 stealth bombers, to crack open hardened sites that Iran spent years and billions fortifying with North Korean help. Earlier operations already gutted key nuclear and missile spots.





Iran’s missile program is getting systematically dismantled. Hundreds of launchers are gone or buried and useless.