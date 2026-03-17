US Airstrike Eliminates Iran-Backed Militia Spokesman and Security Chief in Iraq



Abu Ali al-Askari, the longtime spokesman and security chief of Kata’ib Hezbollah—one of Iran’s deadliest proxy militias in Iraq—has been taken out in a targeted U.S. airstrike.

The terrorist group confirmed his “martyrdom” in an official statement Monday, lamenting the loss of a key figure who spent more than a decade spewing threats against American forces and Israel while directing attacks on U.S. personnel and interests.





As the public face and operational enforcer of Kata’ib Hezbollah, al-Askari played a central role in the so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” coordinating rocket and drone strikes on American bases as part of Iran’s broader campaign of regional aggression. The U.S.-designated terrorist organization has repeatedly targeted U.S. troops under his watch.





This precision strike delivers a major setback to Kata’ib Hezbollah and Iran’s network of militias at a time when Tehran continues to escalate through its proxies.

Removing high-profile threats like al-Askari makes clear that the United States will strike decisively to protect its forces and prevent Iranian-backed terrorists from operating freely.