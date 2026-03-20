US Airstrikes Hit IRGC Missile Base in Southern Iran



US and Israeli forces struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile facility in Borazjan, Bushehr Province, southern Iran, late on March 19, 2026. Reports indicate multiple explosions, fires, and secondary detonations from ammunition at the site





The attack fits the ongoing campaign to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities and military infrastructure. Multiple sources, including live maps and regional observers, confirm strikes on the IRGC base, with footage showing nighttime blasts and heavy smoke over the desert location.





No official US statement has detailed the operation yet, but the pattern aligns with prior precision efforts against IRGC assets since the conflict escalated on February 28.

The Borazjan site has faced repeated hits in recent weeks as part of broader efforts to limit Tehran’s retaliatory options.