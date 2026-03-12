US Ambassador Sparks Outrage After Arrogant Remarks on “Kill the Boer” Chant



United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has sparked controversy after making remarks about the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant during a conference in Hermanus.





Bozell openly criticized the chant and declared that he did not care what South African courts had ruled on the matter, insisting that in his view it is hate speech. His remarks were delivered in a tone many observers described as arrogant, giving the impression of a superiority complex and suggesting that his judgment should carry more weight than the rulings of South Africa’s own judiciary.





South African courts have previously ruled that the chant does not constitute hate speech when used within its historical and political context. The phrase is widely associated with struggle songs from the era of resistance against the apartheid regime.





The comments have also drawn reaction from Namibian Political analyst Sakaria Shikomba, who raised concerns about the tone and implications of the ambassador’s remarks





Shikomba said he watched the conference with the U.S. ambassador and described the manner in which the speech was delivered as threatening and aggressive. According to him, such remarks should not be taken lightly, particularly given the influence the United States holds in international affairs.





He further noted that the song in question originates from the liberation struggle against apartheid and forms part of historical political expression. Shikomba pointed out that similar liberation songs exist in Namibia, including those historically sung by the ruling party, yet they are generally understood within their political and historical context and do not translate into actual violence.





Shikomba added that, in many instances, even Afrikaners themselves participate in singing such songs in social or political settings without harm being intended.





He suggested that the best course of action for South Africa would be for the government to formally request the ambassador to clarify his remarks. If the explanation is not satisfactory, he argued that authorities should consider declaring him persona non grata.





According to Shikomba, an ambassador should conduct himself with respect toward the society and legal institutions of the country in which he serves. He warned that remarks delivered in a dismissive or confrontational tone risk deepening divisions in an already polarized society.





The incident has reignited debate about the role of foreign diplomats in commenting on domestic political and legal issues, with many questioning whether such statements reflect a lingering attitude of Western superiority toward African institutions.



#M21News #SouthAfrica #Diplomacy #Africa #Politics