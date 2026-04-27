US and Iran aren’t as far apart as they seem, sources familiar with mediation say

The US and Iran may not have met for a second round of talks in Pakistan, but the two sides are not as far apart as they seem, according to sources familiar with the mediation process.

Intense diplomacy continues behind the scenes, the sources say, and ongoing talks are centered around a staged process in which the first part of a potential deal would focus on returning to the status quo before the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions or tolls.

The issue of Iran’s nuclear program – which both the US and Israel cited as their casus belli – would be addressed later.

US President Donald Trump has previously said that any deal would require Iran to forfeit its supply of near bomb-grade uranium and give up enrichment, demands Iran has steadfastly refused to accept.

According to the sources, mediators are applying pressure on both sides to reach an agreement, with the next few days being especially crucial. Hanging over it all is the chance that the US may decide to disengage and return to war.