US and Israel Intelligence Suggests Missing Iran Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Is Alive



The mystery of Iran’s new Supreme Leader has taken a bizarre turn. While he has not been seen or heard from since the war began, the latest intelligence from the U.S. and Israel suggests Mojtaba Khamenei is indeed alive—though his actual condition remains a “big red flag.”





Here is the breakdown of the “Proof of Life” standoff currently gripping global intelligence.



Intel Says “Alive,” but Public Says “Missing”





Despite being the face of the Iranian regime, Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence has become impossible to ignore:





• The Nowruz No-Show: Analysts expected a video address for the Iranian New Year (Nowruz) this weekend. Instead, the regime released only a written statement and a still photo that the CIA is currently investigating for AI manipulation.





• The Meeting Requests: Axios reports that U.S. and Israeli services believe he is alive because Iranian officials continue to request meetings with him, even though most are being denied for “security reasons.”





• “Beyond Weird”: A U.S. official described the situation as “beyond weird,” noting, “We don’t think they’d choose a dead guy as leader, but we have no proof he’s actually taking the helm.”





“Weekend at Ayatollah’s”



The lack of visibility has led to sharp criticism and dark humor from Washington:



• Fetterman’s Viral Call: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) compared the situation to a comedy where a dead boss is propped up to look alive, demanding that Iran provide actual “proof of life.”





• The Power Vacuum: Intelligence suggests that while Khamenei may be alive, the IRGC (Revolutionary Guard) is likely the one truly running the country while the leader remains “unseen and unheard.”





Is He Wounded or Hiding?



While the U.S. believes he is alive, his physical state is a subject of intense debate:



• Disfigurement Claims: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated recently that Khamenei was wounded and “likely disfigured” in the strikes that killed his father.





• The Coma Rumor: Some reports, including from The Sun, claim he is in a coma at Sina University Hospital after losing a leg and suffering severe internal damage.