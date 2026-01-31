US Approves Nearly $16 Billion in New Arms Sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia





The Trump administration has approved a new round of major U.S. arms sales to key Middle Eastern allies, announcing deals worth $6.67 billion for Israel and $9 billion for Saudi Arabia. The approvals were disclosed by the U.S. State Department on Friday after notifying Congress of the proposed sales.





The sale to Israel includes a series of military packages designed to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.



According to U.S. officials, the largest elements involve Apache attack helicopters, thousands of light tactical vehicles, power packs for armoured carriers, and additional utility helicopters.





The State Department said the equipment is intended to help Israel “meet current and future threats” and defend its borders and infrastructure.





For Saudi Arabia, the approved sale focuses on advanced air-defence systems, including 730 Patriot PAC-3 missiles and related equipment, aimed at bolstering Riyadh’s capacity to counter aerial and missile threats. The Pentagon has stated the transaction will contribute to regional security without undermining U.S. defence readiness.





The announcements come amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Iran, and as the United States pursues diplomatic efforts connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While U.S. officials argue the sales are vital to supporting allies and stabilising the region, the move has drawn scrutiny. Some members of Congress have criticised the timing and process, arguing that notifying lawmakers late on a Friday limits oversight and debate.





Administration spokesperson emphasised that these potential sales require further congressional review under U.S. law, giving lawmakers an opportunity to object within a statutory period before contracts are finalised.