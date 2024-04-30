US asks world to stop supporting warring sides in Sudan

The United States has appealed to all countries – including the United Arab Emirates – to stop providing support to warring parties in Sudan.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were both receiving support, leading to the destruction of Sudan and the displacement of millions.

There are fears that the RSF plans to attack El Fashir – the last city the army still holds in the western Darfur region.

The UN has warned of a catastrophe for the civilian population if there is a battle for control of the city.