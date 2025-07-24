US bans Transgender women from competing in women’s events

American transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s events at the Olympics and Paralympics following a recent policy update by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The change, effective July 21, 2025, was added to the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy under a new subsection titled “Additional Requirements.” It aligns with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

According to the updated policy, the USOPC aims to “ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment” in compliance with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act.

A memo sent to Team USA athletes by USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes emphasized the committee’s obligation to comply with federal mandates. The memo referenced Trump’s order, which mandates enforcement of single-sex sports and locker rooms, and threatens to withdraw federal funding from institutions that allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ teams.

“All National Governing Bodies are required to update their applicable policies in alignment,” the USOPC noted in a statement to governing bodies, highlighting the importance of fair competition for women.

The policy shift comes amid broader changes in U.S. sports institutions. The NCAA has also revised its guidelines, limiting participation in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth.

The USOPC said it has engaged in “respectful and constructive conversations” with federal officials in implementing the new directive. The change also comes as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.