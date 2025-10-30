US bar bans use of cellphones, encourages patrons to reconnect face-to-face





A bar in Washington, DC called Hush Harbor is gaining attention for banning the use of mobile phones, encouraging patrons to reconnect face-to-face instead of through screens.





Primedia’s Digital Content Editor Barbara Friedman reported that upon arrival, customers are asked to lock their devices in special pouches, ensuring a completely phone-free environment.





Friedman explained that the owners are aiming to bring back genuine conversation, and it seems to be working… with visitors now chatting, playing cards, and even enjoying games of Jenga rather than scrolling through social media.





She added that the move comes amid growing concern about excessive screen time.





“Recent studies show that we check our phones around 144 times a day, some people a lot more than that, and we’re on those phones for quite a number of hours a day.”



