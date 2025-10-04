US-Based Vlogger Ethel Edwards Faces Seditious Practices and Hate Speech Charges in Lusaka Court





By Memory Bbuku



US-based vlogger Ethel Edwards has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court to answer to four counts of seditious practices and hate speech, allegedly directed at President Hakainde Hichilema.





Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili has allocated the case to Magistrate Amy Masoja. However, Edwards could not take plea due to the trial court’s unavailability. She is expected to take plea on Monday, October 6, 2025.





According to the allegations, Edwards used multiple social media platforms between February 1, 2023, and February 28, 2025, to disseminate hate speech and seditious content. These include a Facebook page named Dominic Phiri, another page titled Zambia Top Updates, and a TikTok account called Trending Stories Wthros.





The case has drawn attention due to its implications on digital speech, national security, and the legal boundaries of online expression.



Source: ZNBC