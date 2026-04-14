US blockade of Iranian ports is ‘grave violation’ of sovereignty – Iran’s UN ambassador

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the US blockade on Iranian ports as a “grave violation” of its sovereignty.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Amir Saeid Iravani says the “unlawful” blockade “constitutes a serious violation of the fundamental principles of the international law of the sea”.

On Monday, Guterres called on “all parties” to respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical waterway for global oil shipping.

The US military imposed the blockade on Iranian ports from 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT) on Monday, after peace talks with Iran in Pakistan broke down.

The US Central Command said the blockade will be enforced “impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports or coastal areas”, but it will “not impede” vessels in the Strait of Hormuz travelling “to and from non-Iranian ports”.