US “blueprint exposed”? Iran claims capture of intact bunker-buster, sparks tech leak fears





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has recovered an intact U.S. GBU-57 bunker-buster, raising serious concerns over potential technology exposure following recent strikes.





According to Iranian statements, at least one unexploded Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) was retrieved in near-perfect condition, along with additional components from failed detonations. The weapon has reportedly been transferred to research units for reverse engineering.





The GBU-57 — a 30,000-pound deep-penetration bomb designed to destroy underground nuclear facilities — has long been considered a highly sensitive U.S. military asset.





If verified, analysts warn this could allow Iran to study key design elements, potentially improving its own defensive infrastructure or developing similar penetration capabilities.





The development could mark a strategic setback, as such weapons have been central to U.S. deterrence against hardened underground targets. However, no official confirmation has been issued by Washington regarding the claims.