US businessman sues Protea Hotel for fake dollars report to DEC, Illegal search



A United States-based businessman, Zilani Mhango, has filed a lawsuit against Protea Hotel in Lusaka, alleging the hotel staff illegally searched his jacket in his absence, planted counterfeit US dollars, and subsequently made a false report to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).





According to court documents filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mhango is seeking damages for breach of care, intentional distress, and inconvenience resulting from the hotel’s actions.



He claimed the hotel failed in its duty to safely store and return his jacket, which he had forgotten in his room 427, booked for three days after checking out on February 18, 2025.





Mhango, who was in Zambia to attend the Nc’wala traditional ceremony and planned to visit his mother in Malawi, stated that he informed the hotel staff about the forgotten jacket and was assured it was safe.



However, upon returning to the hotel later that day to retrieve it, he was arrested and detained by DEC officers.





He alleged that the arrest was based on a false report from the hotel, claiming he was in possession of US$9,700 in counterfeit currency.



During his arrest, Mhango was allegedly searched without a warrant in the Shift Manager’s office, and various personal items were seized, including Zambian Kwacha, US dollars, Malawian Kwacha, credit cards, identification, and medication.





Mhango was subsequently detained at Ridgeway Police Post for three days.



He stated that the seizure of his medication endangered his health.



The lawsuit further claimed that the hotel’s false report defamed Mhango, lowering his reputation.





“The hotel ‘s report to DEC was false and as a result of the defendant ‘s breach of duty of care to safely store and return to the plaintiff his jacket which duty was owed to him by the defendant.The subsequent arrest and detention of the plaintiff was illegal and unlawful,” the documents filed in court read.



The defendant’s false report was defamatory to him as it was intended to lower his reputation in the eyes of the right thinking members of society,” read the document.





Following the intervention of his legal representatives, Mhango was released, and his belongings, including the jacket, were returned.



A certificate of handover from the DEC allegedly confirmed that the suspected dollars were, in fact, genuine.





Mhango believes that the hotel’s conduct in searching his belongings and planting the alleged counterfeit currency was unprofessional.



He is therefore seeking damages for unlawful detention, endangerment of his health, and the loss of the opportunity to attend the Nc’wala ceremony.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba May 7, 2025