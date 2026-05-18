US CANCELS TROOP DEPLOYMENT TO POLAND – Transatlantic Rift Deepens Over Iran War





The Pentagon has scrapped plans to send 4,000 soldiers to Poland – even as some troops were already en route. The move comes amid growing tensions between President Trump and European allies over Washington’s war on Iran.





🛑 Canceled deployment: The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division – with Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles – was told to stop. Some soldiers had already arrived in Poland.





🏛️ US European Command received “instructions on force reduction,” acting Army chief of staff told Congress.



🇩🇪 Earlier this month, the US announced the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany.





🇪🇸🇮🇹 Trump has also threatened to pull troops from Spain and Italy after they denied use of bases for Iran strikes.



🗣️ Poland’s response: Prime Minister Tusk called it a “logistical” decision; Defense Minister insisted it was “previously announced.”



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