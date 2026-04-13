US CENTCOM Slams Iran with Hormuz Blockade Warning

CENTCOM Slams Iran with Hormuz Blockade Warning



President Trump is delivering real consequences. After 21 hours of failed ceasefire talks with Iran, CENTCOM has kicked off a naval blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas as of today.





CENTCOM’s message is blunt: Any vessel entering or exiting Iranian waters without U.S. authorization risks interception, diversion, or outright seizure by American forces. The warning applies to ships of all nations, but the Strait of Hormuz stays open for traffic to and from non-Iranian ports.





This chokepoint moves about 20 percent of the world’s oil. By cutting off Iran’s exports while protecting legitimate shipping, the U.S. is squeezing the mullahs’ cash flow and their ability to fund terror proxies and a rogue nuclear program.





Oil prices have already jumped past $100 a barrel, with more pain ahead for American drivers and global economies if Tehran keeps resisting. Trump made it crystal clear: Any Iranian military vessels approaching the blockade will be eliminated, no hesitation.





This is not weakness or endless diplomacy. It’s targeted pressure after Iran rejected reasonable deals and kept stalling. U.S. Navy destroyers have already cleared Iranian mines from the strait, showing America means business.





The fragile truce is on life support. Prediction markets like Polymarket show slim odds for a quick peace. Iran is issuing empty threats, and China is complaining, but the U.S. Navy holds the line.