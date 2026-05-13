US considering re-naming Iran war ‘Sledgehammer’ if truce collapses – NBC

The US military is considering renaming the war with Iran “Operation Sledgehammer” if the ceasefire collapses and President Donald Trump decides to restart major combat operations, NBC News reported, citing two US officials.

Any new military combat operations against Iran would be conducted under a new name and operation, the report said, citing a White House official familiar with the discussions.

From the administration’s point of view, the new operation name would effectively restart the 60-day clock requiring congressional authorization for war, the report added.

Operation Sledgehammer is not the only name under consideration, the report said citing unnamed US officials.