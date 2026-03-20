US Delivers Precision Strike on Tehran’s Underground Missile Factory



In the latest escalation of Operation Epic Fury, the United States conducted a targeted airstrike on a deeply buried ballistic missile production facility in Tehran.

The attack employed GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker-busters, carried by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, to penetrate reinforced underground structures.





Reports indicate the strike destroyed key production infrastructure and resulted in significant casualties among Iranian engineers and scientists on site. Secondary explosions confirmed the destruction of stored missiles and related equipment.





The operation aligns with ongoing US and Israeli efforts to degrade Iran’s missile manufacturing and launch capabilities. Earlier phases focused on stockpiles and launchers; this hit directly at the industrial base sustaining Tehran’s arsenal.





No official Pentagon confirmation has detailed this specific Tehran site, but multiple defense analysts and open-source reports describe similar use of heavy penetrators against hardened Iranian targets in March 2026.

The capability of the 30,000-pound GBU-57—designed to defeat up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete—underscores the strategic intent to neutralize facilities once considered invulnerable. Iran’s underground network, built over decades, now faces systematic dismantling.