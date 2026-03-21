Breaking News : US Deploys A-10 Warthogs Into Combat Over Strait of Hormuz to Hunt Iranian Fast Attack Boats





The United States has officially deployed A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft into active combat operations over the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation in efforts to secure one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.





According to a March 19 briefing by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, A-10 squadrons have already “begun combat” and are actively tasked with locating and destroying Iranian fast attack craft operating in the region. These small, highly maneuverable boats have been widely linked to harassment operations, mine-laying activities, and threats to commercial shipping transiting the strait.





The A-10, known for its durability, long loiter time, and devastating close-air support capabilities, is particularly well-suited for maritime strike missions against fast-moving surface targets. Its deployment signals a shift toward sustained, precision-focused operations aimed at neutralizing asymmetric naval threats posed by Iran.





US officials confirmed that the aircraft are not merely deployed as a deterrent but are actively engaged in combat missions as part of a broader campaign to restore maritime security.

The operation also involves other assets, including attack helicopters and naval forces, working in coordination to counter Iranian activities and ensure the safe passage of global energy supplies through the strait.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital artery for global النفط shipments, and any disruption carries immediate implications for international markets and regional stability.

The introduction of A-10 ground attack aircraft into this theater underscores Washington’s intent to directly confront threats at sea and maintain freedom of navigation in the face of escalating tensions.



Source: ABC News, The Aviationist, New York Post