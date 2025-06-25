US Dollar Depreciation Linked to Mining Tax Payments and US Instability – Economist



The recent depreciation of the US dollar has been linked to a combination of domestic and international factors, including mining tax payments and political instability in the United States, according to renowned economist Dr. Esther Banda.





Speaking during an interview on KBN TV’s Daylight Breakfast Show, Dr. Banda explained that the fall of the dollar is partly due to Zambia’s mining companies meeting their tax obligations, which affects the flow of foreign currency within the economy.





“When mining firms pay taxes locally, it influences the supply and movement of dollars in the market,” Dr. Banda said. “This can contribute to shifts in exchange rates, which ultimately impact the strength of the dollar.”





She noted that while many citizens are calling for reduced prices of goods and services, it’s important to understand the broader economic forces at play. “We cannot expect prices to go down without considering the underlying factors behind the dollar’s movement,” she stressed.





Dr. Banda also pointed to ongoing socio-political tensions and economic uncertainty in the United States, saying these global factors are adding pressure on the greenback. “Investors tend to become cautious during periods of instability. They often scale back or withdraw their investments, which can reduce demand for the dollar and drive its value down,” she explained.





The economist warned that the weakening of the dollar could have ripple effects across Zambia’s economy, particularly in terms of import prices and consumer purchasing power. “When the dollar weakens, it can push up the cost of imported goods, which in turn affects local market prices,” she added.





Dr. Banda urged policymakers, business leaders, and the general public to take a holistic view of the economic situation before making demands on manufacturers or setting pricing expectations.





“It’s essential to consider how local decisions like mining tax compliance and international developments affect our economy. A better understanding of these dynamics is key to crafting solutions that support long-term stability,” she concluded.





Her remarks come amid rising calls from consumers and civil society for price reductions in the wake of Zambia’s challenging economic climate. However, experts like Dr. Banda caution that without a clear grasp of the root causes, such expectations may be unrealistic or counterproductive.



