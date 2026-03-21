US Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Shipments Cuba, North Korea Still Banned





The United States has amended its sanctions policy to allow the sale of Russian oil already at sea until April, aiming to stabilize surging global oil prices following recent strikes on Iran.





Under the revised general license, transactions involving Russian oil loaded on tankers on or before March 12 are permitted through April 11. However, dealings with Cuba and North Korea remain strictly prohibited.





The updated policy expands earlier exemptions, which were limited to Iran-related transactions, to now include certain Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.





The move comes after Washington temporarily allowed such sales amid rising oil prices triggered by U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.





Meanwhile, reports indicate a Russian diesel tanker is expected to arrive near Cuba within days, allegedly using deceptive shipping tactics to reach the island.