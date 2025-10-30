US economy in the dark as govt shutdown cuts off crucial data

The United States has entered a deepening economic information blackout as a government shutdown has halted the release of crucial federal data for nearly a month, leaving policymakers, businesses, and investors without key indicators such as employment figures, trade data, and GDP performance. The situation is expected to worsen by Thursday, October 30, as Washington delays the publication of gross domestic product numbers for the July-to-September period, a critical measure of the nation’s economic growth.

The shutdown, caused by a political stalemate between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, has already suspended reports on labor force participation, retail sales, and trade. Only a few furloughed staff have been recalled to release essential inflation data used to determine Social Security payments. Analysts warn that the absence of reliable information is making it increasingly difficult for businesses to plan for 2026, with many likely to scale back hiring and investment amid uncertainty.

“There’s a huge demand right now for government data,” said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “Every industry is trying to figure out if the Federal Reserve is going to keep cutting interest rates.” She added that companies are struggling to finalize their 2026 budgets without understanding whether the economy is heading for growth, stagnation, or recession.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the shutdown could cost the economy as much as $14 billion, while Oxford Economics’ Matthew Martin said uncertainty created by the shutdown — compounded by President Donald Trump’s tariffs — is likely to prompt firms to take a more cautious approach. “Businesses would therefore reduce their overall hiring to be on the safe side until they see data that really points towards increased demand,” he said.

Financial markets are also facing challenges as traders and investors lack access to official figures needed to guide investment decisions. Economists warn that if the shutdown lasts into mid-November, many of the delayed reports may not be released until December, while some October data could be lost entirely. “The risk is no data or tainted data,” Long said, explaining that the reliability of information diminishes if too much time passes before it is collected.

Although private sector sources have attempted to fill the gap, experts stress that government-produced statistics remain the most accurate and widely trusted. Wendy Edelberg of the Brookings Institution said there is already uncertainty about the labor market and population trends, including how many people have left the country since early 2025. Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, added that while headline GDP growth has appeared strong, “there are signs of strain underneath the surface,” noting that not all sectors are performing equally well.

She also warned that the shutdown is hurting consumer confidence. “If you’re not sure when your next paycheck is coming as a government worker, you’re not going to be going out to eat for dinner,” she said. “You’re maybe pushing off a trip, or just not buying little discretionary things.”

With no resolution in sight, the ongoing impasse in Washington continues to cast a shadow over the world’s largest economy, and the longer the data drought persists, the harder it becomes for decision-makers to navigate the months ahead.