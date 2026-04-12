US ‘failed to gain the trust of Iranian delegation,’ says head of negotiating team

The United States failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation at the talks in Islamabad, according to the leader of the Iranian negotiators, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

“Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary goodwill and determination, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we do not trust the other side,” Ghalibaf posted on X after the 21 hours of talks.

“My colleagues in the Iranian delegation put forward 168 constructive, forward-looking proposals, yet the opposing side ultimately failed in this round of talks to gain the delegation’s confidence.”

“America understood our logic and principles, and now it is time for it to decide whether it can gain our trust or not,” Ghalibaf added in his post.

Ghalibaf, who is speaker of the Iranian parliament and a veteran of Iran’s Islamic regime, said that diplomacy was “another method alongside military struggle to secure the rights of the Iranian nation, and we will never cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the 40-day national defense of Iranians.”