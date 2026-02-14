“US Gears Up for ‘Weeks-Long’ Strike on Iran If Trump Gives the Go-Ahead!”



The U.S. military is quietly preparing for more than just a quick blow against Iran, planning for sustained, weeks-long combat operations should President Donald Trump order an attack, senior officials say.





Pentagon commanders have already started positioning extra warships, troops, fighter jets and powerful destroyers in the Middle East with an additional aircraft carrier now en route to bolster forces.





Trump has publicly kept “all options on the table” and even suggested that a change of leadership in Tehran would be ideal as tensions with Iran over its nuclear and missile programs continue to simmer.





With diplomacy still underway, the buildup signals Washington may be bracing for a major military showdown if talks fail or Trump decides to strike.