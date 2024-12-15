US govt in ‘direct contact’ with victorious Syria rebels

The US has made “direct contact” with the HTS rebels who now control Syria after toppling the Assad regime, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

It is the first acknowledgement of direct US interaction with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the US currently still designates as a terrorist organisation.

Blinken said the US has been in contact in particular over the fate of the missing American journalist, Austin Tice.

He was speaking in Jordan after talks with representatives from several Arab countries, Turkey, and Europe to discuss the future of Syria.

Officials agreed to support a peaceful transition process in the country, with Jordan’s foreign minister saying that regional powers did not want to see it “descend into chaos”.

A joint communique called for an inclusive Syrian government that respects the rights of minorities and does not offer a base for “terrorist groups”.

The talk both inside and outside Syria after the tumultuous events of recent weeks has been of the vital importance of setting up new governance that represents all Syrians. HTS was not present at the meeting in Jordan.

At the meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed concern over Syria’s future shared across the Middle East and beyond.

He said super powers in the region did not want to see another Libya – referring to the chaos that ensued after Colonel Gaddafi’s removal from power.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said existing Syrian institutions must be preserved and reformed.

“Never allow terrorism to take advantage of the transition period. And we have to coordinate our efforts and learn from the mistakes of the past,” Fidan said according to Reuters news agency.

HTS, Syria’s most powerful rebel group, was set up under a different name, Jabhat al-Nusra, in 2011 as a direct al-Qaeda affiliate. It was considered to be one of the most effective and deadly groups opposing President Assad.

It was proscribed as a terrorist group by the UN, the US, Turkey, and other countries – and currently remains so.

Its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who previously used the name Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, cut ties with al-Qaeda in 2016. He has recently pledged tolerance for different religious groups and communities.

Assad’s downfall followed a 13-year civil war, which started after he crushed pro-democracy protests. The fighting killed more than half a million people, displaced millions more, and embroiled international powers and their proxies.