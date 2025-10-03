US GOVT SHUTDOWN IMPACT ON ZAMBIA

US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IMPACT ON ZAMBIA
It is not just Zambia. The US government shut down on October 1, 2025 after budget disagreements between Republicans and Democrats.
What this means:
• US embassies worldwide including Zambia are affected
• Visa and passport services continue but with delays
• This is a nationwide shutdown in the US and not Zambia specific.
Why it matters for Zambians:
• Visa and passport applicants may face disruptions
• Embassy services remain limited until US Congress resolves the budget standoff
Zambia is not being targeted. This is American politics affecting the whole world.