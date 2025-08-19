US has warned that Nigerians applying for visas risk denial if they fail to disclose their social media history

The United States has warned that Nigerians applying for visas risk denial if they fail to disclose their social media history.

In a notice issued by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on its X handle, applicants filling out the DS-160 form for non-immigrant visas are now required to provide all usernames or handles they have used across social media platforms in the last five years.

Applicants are required to provide usernames or handles for every social media platform they have used during that period.

The statement read, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”