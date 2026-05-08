US helped intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks, Iranian Kurdish group says

US and allied forces helped intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International on Friday.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan said its positions were targeted several times overnight and on Friday morning.

Sources from the group told Iran International that “US forces and allies are supporting Iranian Kurdish parties by intercepting and shooting down some of these missiles and drones.”

Attacks on three Iranian Kurdish opposition groups over the past 24 hours had exceeded 15 strikes after another attack was confirmed against the Kurdistan Freedom Party.