US. House Passes BOWOW Act: Automatic Deportation for Non-Citizens Who Harm Federal Working Dogs

House Passes BOWOW Act: Automatic Deportation for Non-Citizens Who Harm Federal Working Dogs





In a strong 228-190 vote today, the U.S. House approved the BOWOW Act (H.R. 4638), making any non-citizen who assaults or harms a federal law enforcement animal immediately deportable. This common-sense measure protects our loyal K9 heroes and sends a clear message: attack America’s working dogs, lose your privilege to be here.





The bill was sparked by a disgusting June 2025 incident at Dulles Airport. Egyptian traveler Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie kicked CBP beagle Freddie hard enough to lift the heroic dog off the ground after Freddie sniffed out over 100 pounds of smuggled prohibited food in his luggage.

Freddie recovered, the smuggler pleaded guilty to federal charges, paid vet bills, and was deported—but the outrage rightly led to stronger protections.





Nearly every Republican stood up for four-legged officers, while most Democrats voted no.