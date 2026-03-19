US Intelligence Says Iran ‘Severely Weakened’ but Still Holding Power



U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that Iran’s government has been significantly weakened but remains intact, amid ongoing pressure following recent conflict developments.





Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that while Iran’s leadership structure has suffered substantial setbacks, it still retains the ability to endure and potentially recover if conditions allow.





The assessment comes after weeks of intensified military activity targeting key leadership figures and strategic capabilities, contributing to what officials describe as a notable decline in the country’s overall stability.





Gabbard also referenced past U.S. operations that reportedly disrupted Iran’s nuclear-related capabilities, noting that there have been no confirmed signs of reconstruction efforts since then.





The evaluation suggests a fragile balance—where pressure continues to mount, but collapse is not imminent.