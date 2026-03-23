US-Iran Indirect Talks Via Pakistan Gain Momentum as Trump Pauses Energy Strikes





Unconfirmed reports from Axios point to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, with Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt serving as key intermediaries. Recent messages have reportedly passed between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, focused on de-escalation and core disputes.





A possible high-level meeting is said to be in the works in Islamabad later this week, potentially featuring Vice President JD Vance for the U.S. and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the Iranian side. The discussions reportedly cover roughly 15 points of tentative agreement.





Israel was aware mediation efforts were active but seemed surprised by the reported speed of progress. Iran continues to publicly reject claims of any talks, with officials labeling them as fabrications or attempts to manipulate markets.





The reported developments follow U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this month after earlier diplomatic efforts collapsed. President Trump recently ordered a halt to planned attacks on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure, describing the indirect discussions through these channels as “very good and productive.”





Tensions remain high in the region, with Iranian missiles recently landing near Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility and threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz still circulating.

While some optimism exists for ending the conflict, Iran’s hardline factions, particularly the IRGC, are said to be demanding major concessions: security guarantees against future attacks, an end to strikes on Hezbollah, withdrawal of U.S. forces from Gulf bases, and compensation for damages inflicted.





Details remain unverified and fragile, with both sides continuing to offer sharply conflicting public accounts.