US-Iran Showdown: High-Level Talks Eyed in Islamabad This Week



Mediating countries are pushing hard to bring US and Iranian officials face-to-face in Islamabad as early as this week. On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would lead the delegation. Representing the United States: special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and possibly Vice President JD Vance.





The report, first cited by an Israeli official to Axios, comes amid ongoing tensions after months of stalled nuclear negotiations in Oman, Geneva, and elsewhere. Previous rounds saw US demands for full dismantlement of Iran’s key nuclear sites and zero enrichment met with rejection from Tehran. Iran has repeatedly denied direct talks, accusing Washington of using diplomacy claims to manipulate oil prices and buy time for military options.





President Trump recently claimed productive conversations with a top Iranian figure and announced a five-day pause on strikes against Iranian infrastructure. Yet Tehran’s foreign minister dismissed any negotiations as fiction.





If this meeting happens, Vance’s potential presence would mark a serious escalation from back-channel efforts to direct administration-level engagement. Pakistan stepping in as host signals a regional push to avoid wider war, but skeptics warn it could be another stall tactic or confidence game in a long line of failed diplomacy.





America’s red line remains clear: Iran will not get a nuclear weapon. Any deal must deliver verifiable results, not more promises from a regime that has cheated before.