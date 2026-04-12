US–IRAN TALKS COLLAPSE AFTER MAJOR DISAGREEMENTS OVER NUCLEAR PROGRAM.

High-level talks between the United States and Iran ended without an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan

According to officials from both sides, the breakdown was driven by deep disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program and related conditions.

Key points of failure included:

Iran refused to give a firm commitment to abandoning nuclear weapons ambitions

The United States said Iran rejected its “final and best offer” and key deal term

Major disputes remained over uranium enrichment limits and verification mechanisms

Iran described US demands as “excessive” and “unreasonable,” saying they went beyond acceptable conditions.

The talks also touched on broader issues including sanctions relief, regional security, and strategic concerns such as the Strait of Hormuz, but no common ground was reached.

Both sides have left the door open for future negotiations, but no new round has been scheduled.