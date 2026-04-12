US-Iran Talks in Pakistan Collapse into Predictable Stalemate Over Strait of Hormuz Control



Negotiators report that a complete “stalemate” persists in the US-Iran talks being held in Pakistan, with Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz remaining the central and unresolved sticking point, according to the Financial Times.





Iran continues to firmly insist it maintains full sovereignty over the strategic waterway and retains the legitimate right to charge tolls on maritime traffic. Tehran has outright rejected any proposals for joint or international control – even after a high-level meeting between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.





This is exactly the same impasse that killed the previous round of negotiations.



It remains unclear why the US keeps demanding what it knows Iran will never surrender – unless the real purpose was never genuine diplomacy, but simply to manufacture a propaganda pretext for the next round of attacks.





The fraudulence and gangsterism of the American position are now on full display. For years they demonized Iran over its nuclear program and uranium enrichment. Suddenly, under Trump, the obsession has shifted to seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz so that BlackRock and connected interests can monopolize and toll maritime traffic for profit.





This is the same level of thuggish behavior the US displayed during its hostile takeover of TikTok. We are seeing, in real time, exactly how the empire operates: lie, threaten, demand the impossible, then use the inevitable refusal as justification for more aggression





The mask has completely fallen. Washington is not interested in peace – it is interested in domination and loot.