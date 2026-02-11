US-Iran tensions rise as war fears shake oil markets



For weeks, a major question has dominated global headlines: will the United States attack Iran ?





No strike has taken place, but tensions have shifted rather than disappeared. A U.S. warning to oil tankers operating in the Strait of Hormuz has already rattled global markets, pushing oil prices higher on fear alone.





The situation is being closely watched as: • U.S. warships and troops remain deployed across West Asia

• Iran conducts naval drills

• Indirect nuclear talks continue in Oman





Analysts say diplomacy and military deterrence are now unfolding at the same time, raising concerns that even a small incident in the Gulf could quickly escalate.





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, and any disruption there could affect global fuel prices.