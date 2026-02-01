US Lawmakers Press Prince Andrew for Epstein Testimony



US lawmakers have formally requested testimony from Britain’s Prince Andrew as part of an ongoing congressional probe into the network of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.





Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have asked Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to appear for a transcribed interview, arguing that his long-documented association with Epstein could provide crucial insight into alleged co-conspirators and enablers.





The letter cites reports of shared travel, a 2011 email exchange suggesting close ties, and renewed allegations raised in the posthumous memoir of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.





The request comes amid Andrew’s deepening isolation within the British monarchy. He was recently stripped of his remaining royal titles and is reportedly being required to vacate his royal residence, marking another blow following his widely criticised 2019 BBC interview and a 2022 civil settlement with Giuffre.





While the move ramps up international pressure, Congress cannot compel a foreign national to testify.





Andrew has until November 20 to respond, though legal analysts say cooperation is unlikely, noting his previous refusal to assist US investigators.