US Naval Blockade Could Cripple Iran’s Economy in Weeks



A former US Treasury sanctions expert estimates that a full US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would inflict roughly $435 million in daily economic damage on Iran. That breaks down to about $276 million per day in halted exports and $159 million per day in blocked imports.





Over 90 percent of Iran’s annual trade—totaling $109.7 billion—moves through the Persian Gulf. Oil and gas make up the bulk of government revenue.

Crude exports alone, running near 1.5 million barrels per day at wartime prices, would vanish overnight, costing around $139 million daily. Petrochemical shipments add another $54 million per day with no practical overland workaround.





Storage tanks would fill within about 13 days. After that, Iran would face forced well shut-ins. Mature fields risk permanent damage from water intrusion, potentially wiping out 300,000 to 500,000 barrels per day of future production capacity for good.





Alternatives fall far short. The Jask terminal operates well below capacity with limited infrastructure. Chabahar and Caspian ports handle only a fraction of Gulf volumes. No realistic bypass exists for the scale of traffic through Kharg Island and other key facilities deep inside the Gulf.





Imports of industrial goods, machinery, and basics would also choke off quickly. With the rial already in steep decline and inflation running high, the sudden loss of hard currency could accelerate a currency collapse.





The bottom line is straightforward: sustained resistance becomes economically untenable fast. Limited options and rapid storage limits leave the regime with few ways to endure long-term pressure from a determined blockade.