US Navy intercepts drones fired in Red Sea from Yemen

A American military ship destroyed three flying machines after three regular boats were attacked in the Red Sea, according to the US military.

The USS Carney helped ships from 14 countries, including the UK, on Sunday after they were attacked from areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels backed by Iran.

Two ships were hit by missiles, but no one got hurt.

A person from the Houthi group said their navy attacked two ships from Israel.

The Israeli army said the boats were not linked to Israel.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, took over some of Yemen in 2014 and caused a civil war.

Lately, it started attacking ships connected to Israel in the Red Sea because of Israel’s conflict with Hamas, which is backed by Iran, in Gaza.

The US military in charge of the Middle East said that the USS Carney found a missile blowing up near a cargo ship on Sunday morning.

It later destroyed a flying robot that was flying towards the Carney itself, but Centcom said it was not clear if the robot was trying to attack the Carney.

That day, the Unity Explorer got a little damaged when a missile from the Houthi-controlled area hit it.

The US ship found and destroyed another drone that was coming towards it while it was helping a ship in trouble.

Later, two more boats – one of them partly owned by the UK, both flying the flag of Panama – said they were hit by missiles. While going to help another ship, the USS Carney destroyed a third drone.

Centcom stated that the attacks put the lives of the ships’ crews in danger and posed a clear threat to global trade and maritime safety.

“We think that Iran is helping the Houthis in Yemen with these attacks,” the statement said.

The United States will think about the best ways to respond, with the help of its friends from other countries.

Earlier this week, a US warship caught armed men who had taken control of a tanker connected to Israel near Yemen.

Centcom said that rebels from Houthi-controlled area in Yemen fired two missiles at the warship.

The Houthis say they are part of a group connected to Iran that opposes Israel, the US, and the West.