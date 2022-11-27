US’ Nevada sex worker retires at 76 after 54 years of satisfying 500,000 clients including four American Presidents

It’s been described as an important milestone in the history of prostitution in Nevada, after the legendary prostitute Beatrice “3$” Thompson announced her retirement after a 54-year career that left 500,000 customers satisfied, including four American Presidents.

76-year old prostitute, Beatrice “3$” Thompson (WNDR)

Nicknamed “3$” for the price of a blowjob when she started working in the sex industry, Ms. Thompson rapidly became known as one of the best in the profession.

The Sex Workers’ Union of Nevada named her “Sex Worker of the Year” seventeen times between 1969 and 1992 and honored her contribution to the profession with a Lifetime Achievement award in 2011.

Beatrice Thompson says she could have retired years ago but had always loved her job and wanted to reach an objective she had set for herself decades ago.

“When I was younger, I could satisfy 50 to 100 men per day. I decided I would reach half a million before retiring, but then I became less popular so it took a few extra years to get there.”

Her very last customer, a 34-year old man from Hamburg in Germany, says he made the 5400-miles trip specifically for Ms. Thompson.

“The best experience of my life. She has god-given skills and over 50 years of experience… it’s like having sex with God!”

34-year old Hans Meyer traveled from Germany to have sex with Ms. Thompson before she retired. He was her very last customer, an experience he qualifies as “divine”

Now that she is retired, Ms. Thompson intends to contact the Guinness World Records organization to obtain the recognition she deserves for her accomplishment.

She has several documents to prove her claim, including employer records, tax records and even tens of thousands of customer reviews.

The actual record is held by Louise and Martine Fokkens, twins who were both prostitutes in Amsterdam’s red-light district for 50 years and had sex with 355,000 men combined in their run, or about 177,500 each.