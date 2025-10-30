US President Donald Trump claims ‘victory’ on climate change after Bill Gates’ admits he was ‘completely wrong

US President Donald Trump has claimed victory over what he called the “hoax” of climate change, after billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said a warming world would not end civilisation.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that Gates had “admitted that he was completely wrong” on the issue of climate change.

“I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful,” Trump in a post.

Donald Trump and his allies have denied climate change, calling it a “ liberal hoax”. He has even reversed policies aimed at combating the crisis that were started by the previous US administrations.

The Republican even trashed climate change as the “greatest con job ever” in an address to the UN General Assembly in September. He has rolled back green policies since returning to power in January, following a victorious 2024 election campaign that received hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from Big Oil.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said in a long memo this week that climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise,” in what was seen as a major pivot by the 70-year-old.

Gates added that while climate change would have “serious” consequences, “people will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

He argued that tackling global disease and poverty would instead help prepare the planet’s poorest for a warming world.

Gates acknowledged that critics may charge him with hypocrisy because of his significant carbon footprint or argue the memo was a “sneaky way of arguing that we shouldn’t take climate change seriously.”

However, he pointed to significant progress in cutting emissions to date and said he was optimistic that future technology would do even more.