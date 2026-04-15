US President Trump claims China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump says China has agreed “not to send weapons to Iran”, after he wrote to President Xi Jinping asking him not to.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says: “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World.”

“This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” he writes.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!!”

On Tuesday, China called the US naval blockage of Iranian ports “irresponsible”, and said it could “undermine” the ceasefire. Up until the US blockade, Chinese vessels had been among the very few managing to make their way through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also told a news conference on Tuesday that reports China was preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran were “completely fabricated”.