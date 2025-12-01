US President Trump has ordered the Re-Review of Green Cards From Somalia  & 18 Other Countries





The U.S. immigration debate has taken a sharp new turn after President Donald Trump ordered a full reexamination of all green cards issued to immigrants from 19 “countries of concern” — including Somalia, Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and others.





According to USCIS, the review will cover previously issued green cards, not just new applications. Officials say the move is aimed at tightening national-security checks following a recent Washington, D.C. shooting involving an Afghan immigrant.





The countries on the list come from a June 2025 presidential proclamation targeting nations with security, document-verification, or cooperation challenges. For thousands of immigrants, the order raises uncertainty about what the review could mean — though any green-card revocation must still follow legal due-process steps.





The administration says the crackdown is necessary to “protect Americans,” but critics warn it could lead to profiling, fear in immigrant communities, and lengthy legal battles.

