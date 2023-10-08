US pressuring Russia ‘towards using’ nuclear weapons – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that by giving weapons to Ukraine, the United States is causing Russia to consider using nuclear weapons.

I think Americans are making Russians consider using a very scary weapon. They give weapons to Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky and his group of soldiers, and also give them missiles that can be shot from far away. Even missiles that can go as far as 300 km (186 miles),” Lukashenko said while visiting a military base in the Brest area.

Lukashenko said that if a missile hit Russia, they would have to retaliate.

If someone attacks Russia very far inside their territory, the response will be huge. “If that’s the case, why do we even need these weapons. ” Lukashenko asked

He thinks that if tensions between the countries get worse, Russia might threaten to use nuclear weapons.

He said that Americans felt safe because they were far away from any potential danger.

Lukashenko talked about this after Putin said it might be possible to cancel a treaty that stops countries from doing nuclear tests.

The day after Putin talked, Russia’s State Duma Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the State Duma Council will definitely talk about canceling their approval of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty at their next meeting.

Lukashenko also talked about the unsure future of the help that US Congress is giving to Ukraine. He said that this is a sign for Ukraine to move quickly, increase their counterattack, and send more young men to fight.

You can see it in the media a lot these days. They say Zelensky is being criticized for not moving quickly enough in the counterattack. Lukashenko said the counterattack did not work and mentioned that only older men are involved in the fighting.

Lukashenko explained his thoughts on why the US wants Ukraine to quickly attack back. He said that US President Joe Biden could improve his approval rating by achieving a win in Ukraine.

Due to the current political situation, this war doesn’t benefit Biden and the American government in terms of power and influence. Biden is already not doing well according to all the surveys. He wants to win at something. “You have to contribute something valuable in order to succeed,” Lukashenko said.