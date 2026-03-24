US REFUTES CLAIMS OF MINERALS FOR HEALTH-AID DEAL WITH ZAMBIA



By Money News



United States Government has dismissed media reports suggesting that it is seeking Zambia’s minerals in exchange of health funding.





Last week, international media agencies reported that the United States is considering cutting major HIV and health assistance to Zambia if the country does not agree to a broader deal that would grant American companies greater access to Zambia’s mineral resources.





However, US Senior Bureau Official (SBO) Nick Checker, stated that the United States is not seeking anything at Zambia’s expense or against Zambia’s laws or interests.





Speaking during last week’s Powering Africa Summit in Washington DC, Mr. Checker said the American people are proposing a massive investment in Zambia’s future and success through a partnership built on a model that treats the Southern African country as a capable partner, shifting away from aid dependency toward ownership of its own health systems.





“This transition requires the Government of Zambia to pursue accountability reforms and modernize key industries, including mining, to foster and increase sustainable private sector investment that will fund Zambia’s social programs and fuel its economy,” he said.



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