US Senator, a Critic of Trump’s immigration raid policy handcuffed and dragged out of conference room for asking a question

A United States Senator, Alex Padilla of California who belongs to the Democratic party was forcibly removed form a conference in some controversial manner.

The Democratic senator was shoved to the ground, and handcuffed by federal security agents during a press conference in Los Angeles held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Padilla, known as a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, attempted to ask a question about immigration raids and protests in the city.

Video footage shows him identifying himself, saying, “I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” before being pushed out of the room, forced face-down in a hallway, and handcuffed.

His office stated he was exercising congressional oversight and was not detained or arrested afterward.

The incident however sparked outrage among Democrats, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Governor Gavin Newsom condemning the treatment.

They suggested that the incident reflects broader concerns about the administration’s response to dissent.

The Donald Trump administration and DHS defended the agents’ actions, claiming Padilla the senator did not identify himself clearly, and lacked his Senate security pin.