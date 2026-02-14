US SENDS LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER TO STRENGTHEN MILITARY PRESENCE NEAR IRAN





VIRGINIA, U.S.: The United States is deploying its most powerful aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East in an escalation of military positioning amid rising tensions with Iran, according to U.S. officials and multiple international media reports.





The Pentagon confirmed that the nuclear-powered carrier strike group will relocate from the Caribbean to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and other American warships already operating in the region. The move will reinforce U.S. naval power and provide additional air combat, surveillance and strike capabilities.





U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear program, warning of severe consequences if no agreement is reached. Officials say the deployment is intended to strengthen Washington’s negotiating leverage while ensuring readiness for potential military action if tensions escalate.





The USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, carries dozens of fighter jets and advanced surveillance aircraft, enabling sustained airstrikes and rapid response operations. Its escort ships include guided-missile destroyers and other warships equipped for multi-domain combat missions.





The strike team departed its home base in Norfolk, Virginia, in June 2025 for what was originally a European deployment before being redirected to the Caribbean and now reassigned to the Middle East. The carrier is expected to remain deployed until at least late April or early May.





The increased U.S. military presence comes amid stalled diplomatic engagement and fears that tensions between Washington and Tehran could escalate further. Analysts say aircraft carriers are central to American military strategy, allowing the U.S. to project power globally without relying on foreign bases.