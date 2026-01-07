US singer T-Pain surprises his family with a new private jet he just purchased

American singer T-Pain recently surprised his family with a private jet he just purchased.

The moment was shared on his official Instagram page, where clip showed the Grammy-winning artist revealing the new aircraft to family members, who reacted with shock and joy.

Reports suggest the purchase follows a lucrative catalog sale, which provided him with significant financial gains.

In a previous interview, T Pain mentioned that the amount he received from selling his music catalog was enough that it “would have taken 100 years to make that money” through regular earnings.