US soldier arrested after allegedly winning $400,000 bet on Maduro raid

A Master Sergeant from Fort Bragg military base in the USA has been arrested and charged for allegedly using classified military intelligence to profit from a prediction market during the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke is accused of wagering $32,000 on the outcome of Operation Absolute Resolve, which ultimately yielded him a $400,000 payout.

According to federal prosecutors, Van Dyke opened an account on the prediction platform Polymarket just weeks before the covert mission.

He placed several long-shot bets between December and January, predicting that Maduro would be removed from power by the start of the year.

Following the successful extradition of Maduro from Caracas to New York, Van Dyke allegedly attempted to obscure the trail of his winnings by moving the funds through a foreign cryptocurrency vault before transferring them to a domestic brokerage account.

US Attorney Jay Clayton emphasized that the charges reflect a breach of duty, stating that service members are prohibited from leveraging state secrets for personal financial gain.

Maduro, who was brought to the United States to face federal drug-trafficking charges, has since pleaded not guilty.

Van Dyke now faces five criminal counts and is scheduled to appear in court in North Carolina.